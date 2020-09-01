BAR HARBOR, Maine — Maine game wardens sad they received a call on Wednesday concerning a deer that had fallen through the ice on Hodgdon Pond, which is just outside Acadia National Park.

With the help of Acadia National Park Service rangers, they were able to pull the deer out of the water and onto shore. The National Park Service said the deer appeared to be extremely cold and exhausted but was alert.

Acadia National Park

Both agencies would like to remind everyone to use caution before venturing out onto any ice covering a waterway. The agencies said conditions can vary greatly from one frozen lake or river to the next. Ice conditions may be safe in one area and dangerous in another. The agencies encourage people to check ice thickness every time before venturing out for any activity on frozen water.

RELATED: Firefighters rescue horse from frozen stream in Liberty

RELATED: Child falls through ice in Scarborough

RELATED: Christmas rescue! Cop saves dog who fell through the ice