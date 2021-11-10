Fatal crash in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor Police responded to a two-car crash in an area referred to as “The Bluffs” on Sunday afternoon.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The Bar Harbor Mount Desert Police Department reports one person has died after a two-car crash in an area referred to locally as “The Bluffs.”

The Bar Harbor Mount Desert Police Department was called to the crash at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The crash happened on Eden Street (State Route 3) in Bar Harbor, also known as “The Bluffs.”

Police say a Chrysler minivan was traveling south on Eden Street before crossing over into the opposite (northbound) lane and striking the guardrail.

According to police, a second car, a Honda Pilot, was traveling north and attempted to avoid the minivan. However, the two cars struck head-on in the northbound lane.

The person driving the mini-van, Douglas G. Hager of Yorba Linda, CA was transported to the MDI Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the car, Nga Thi Le of Westminster, CA was pronounced dead at 4:35 PM.

A third passenger from Anaheim, CA was transported to the MDI Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth passenger from Yorba Linda, CA was taken by life flight to Northern Light in Bangor with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda Pilot, Ruth Cserr of Orford, NH, was transported to MDI Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was the only person in that car.

Both cars were towed due to the extent of the damage.