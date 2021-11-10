Fatal crash in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The Bar Harbor Mount Desert Police Department reports one person has died after a two-car crash in an area referred to locally as “The Bluffs.”
The Bar Harbor Mount Desert Police Department was called to the crash at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The crash happened on Eden Street (State Route 3) in Bar Harbor, also known as “The Bluffs.”
Police say a Chrysler minivan was traveling south on Eden Street before crossing over into the opposite (northbound) lane and striking the guardrail.
According to police, a second car, a Honda Pilot, was traveling north and attempted to avoid the minivan. However, the two cars struck head-on in the northbound lane.
The person driving the mini-van, Douglas G. Hager of Yorba Linda, CA was transported to the MDI Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the car, Nga Thi Le of Westminster, CA was pronounced dead at 4:35 PM.
A third passenger from Anaheim, CA was transported to the MDI Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth passenger from Yorba Linda, CA was taken by life flight to Northern Light in Bangor with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Honda Pilot, Ruth Cserr of Orford, NH, was transported to MDI Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was the only person in that car.
Both cars were towed due to the extent of the damage.
The Bar Harbor Mount Desert Police Department says it was assisted by the Bar Harbor Fire Department, Life Flight of Maine, Acadia National Park, Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency.