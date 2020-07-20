x
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Portland firefighters extinguish car fire

All occupants were able to escape safely.

PORTLAND, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine caught dramatic video of a car on fire in Portland.  

All occupants were able to get out safely.

The car fire happened Sunday night on Congress Street near State Street. 

A witness told the people in the car that is was smoking when it pulled up to a stoplight. 

The Portland Fire Department arrived to put out the flames. Police blocked off Longfellow Square. .

 NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the Portland Fire Department for more details and are waiting for a response. 

