DRAMATIC VIDEO: Portland firefighters extinguish car fire

PORTLAND, Maine — NEWS CENTER Maine caught dramatic video of a car on fire in Portland.
All occupants were able to get out safely.
The car fire happened Sunday night on Congress Street near State Street.
A witness told the people in the car that is was smoking when it pulled up to a stoplight.
The Portland Fire Department arrived to put out the flames. Police blocked off Longfellow Square. .
NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the Portland Fire Department for more details and are waiting for a response.