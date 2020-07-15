South Bristol closes three roads after deluge causes multiple washouts

MDOT crews worked Tuesday to make temporary repairs on Route 129 after a series of washouts along a mile section of the road tore up pavement and left big holes.

SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — Too much rain in too short a time caused multiple washouts in South Bristol Tuesday, closing the main road into town as well as two roads connecting to it.

An MDOT worker said their goal is to get the road back open, then come back to make more lasting repairs.

Fire Chief Mark Carrythers said two local roads were also closed due to washouts, making it even harder for people to get around the damage.

Carrythers said the mid-day storm dropped several inches of rain on that area in just one hour.