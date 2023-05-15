Deputies respond to fatal crash in Newburgh

A vehicle reportedly struck several trees and rolled over, deputies said.

NEWBURGH, Maine — Deputies are investigating a fatal crash in Newburgh that took place Monday afternoon.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash in the area of 2886 Western Ave, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

An initial investigation revealed a 2022 Mitsubishi vehicle left the roadway, collided with several trees, and rolled over as it was traveling southbound, deputies said.

No information regarding the identity of those involved in the crash has been released.

Deputies said speed was a contributing factor.

The sheriff's office was assisted by an Old Town Police reconstruction officer and the Newburgh Fire Department, the release said.

No further information is available at this time.