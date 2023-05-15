Five bison remain 'at large' in Aroostook County

Six bison escaped from their fenced pasture in Fort Fairfield on Friday, police said.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine — Five bison remain on the loose in Aroostook County after escaping from their fenced pasture in Fort Fairfield on Friday.

Fort Fairfield police responded to a farm located on Presque Isle Road after six bison had escaped from the pasture, according to a news release from the Fort Fairfield Police Department.

Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew Cummings said the bison are from Lone Wolf Bison, a farm owned by Craig Smith.

Police and the farmer were reportedly unable to help contain the bison and have been searching for the animals since.

Police said Smith was successful in returning one of the six bison to their pasture on Monday after the animals were spotted in several locations on the outskirts of the town.

"We encourage motorists and community members to continue to be vigilant while they are traveling though Fort Fairfield. These animals are large, fast, and unpredictable, please do not approach them," Cummings said in the release.

This is not the first time bison have escaped from their pasture in Aroostook County. Three had escaped and were successfully returned to their Presque Isle Road enclosure in February. Police said charges were pending after that incident.

Police said they are working with state officials and the farmer "so that this does not continue to happen."

No further information has been released at this time.