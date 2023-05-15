Police respond to incident in Old Orchard Beach

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Police have responded to an apparent incident Monday afternoon in Old Orchard Beach.
Police were reportedly at the scene on Atlantic Avenue at about 3:30 p.m., and ambulances have also been sent out, according to dispatch.
Old Orchard Beach Deputy Chief David Hemingway was at Atlantic Avenue when he told NEWS CENTER Maine that two people would be brought to a hospital for what he described as lacerations on the hand and neck, but there is no confirmation yet as to what caused the injuries.
The injuries are not considered life-threatening, Hemingway said, and crews were expected to clear the area shortly.
As of 4:45 p.m., Atlantic Avenue had reopened to traffic, and only one cruiser remained at the scene.
This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.
