Hundreds jump into the ocean on New Year's Day for 35th annual Lobster Dip

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — The 35th annual Lobster Dip kicked off 2023 with a record number of participants, all eager to run into the water on an unusually warm January day.

Special Olympics Maine hosts the annual Lobster Dip. According to spokesperson Lisa Bird, most years are much colder. But while the wintery swimming theme was squashed, the spirit of hundreds who swam to benefit the Maine Special Olympics was fired up.

"It was amazing. This is my first time, and it was the best time in my life. The water was not cold. It was pretty good," Gill Oueloette said. "The Special Olympics are very near and dear to our heart."

Bird also said that while it will take until after the weekend to confirm the total amount of dollars raised, organizers forecast they will hit around $150,000.

All that money will go to benefit Special Olympic Maine organizations like Pine Tree Society out of Auburn.

But while the team of athletes at Pine Tree Society dry off, they have only one thing on their mind: "Going out to eat to get pizza," they said.

Bird said about 500 people signed up to participate in the event, which is a new record, contributing to the number of folks making memories supporting a good cause.

"I think this is somewhere between eight and 10 times I've done this. It's a really fun way to begin the new year," Rita Losee said.

Losee is a coach for Norma Gayley, who also decided to swim today in celebration of her 85th birthday.

"Just keep moving," Gayley said. "Don't just sit there and let your age keep you down. Just keep doing things like this."