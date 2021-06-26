Deadly crash in Livermore under investigation

Police said the crash happened Saturday morning and one vehicle was involved.

LIVERMORE, Maine — Deputies from the Androscoggin Sheriff's Office are investigating after a deadly crash in Livermore.

In a release, officials said the crash was reported at 5:34 a.m. Saturday morning in the 900 block of River Rd in Livermore.

Officials said a single vehicle went off the road, hit a tree, and caught on fire.

Crews from Livermore and Livermore Falls Fire Department responded along with the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office.

The crash is being reconstructed by an official with the sheriff's office. The Chief Medical Examiner's Office and District Attorney's Office have been notified as well.