Damariscotta Pumpkinfest remembers Paris Pierpont through memorial scholarship

Pierpont's aspiration was to become an EMT and nurse, and this newly established scholarship fund was created to help others achieve that goal.

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — The Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta announced that they launched a scholarship fund in memory of Paris Pierpont.

According to a release issued Thursday by the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta, Pierpont's aspiration was to become an EMT and nurse, and this newly established scholarship fund was created to help others achieve that goal.

"The Paris Pierpont Memorial Scholarship will provide financial assistance to awarded individuals enrolled in EMT, AEMT, or the Paramedic programs offered by United Training Center in Maine, and who will serve in Lincoln County," the release says.

According to the release, Paris Pierpont was a rising senior at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro. When she died in a car crash in 2021, she had plans to pursue her EMT certification following graduation in order to serve Lincoln County.

"The interest, dedication, tenacity, and commitment of Paris Pierpont, to the science of producing giant pumpkins, alongside her father, Edwin Pierpont, was an inspirational key in breaking the state record with a whopping 2,121-pound pumpkin," the release states. "Paris attributed the science of pumpkin growing, as well as the ability to help others, as elements of her goal of becoming an Emergency Medical Services professional."

"She, along with her family, have been integrally involved in the Pumpkinfest for years," Suzanne Gandy, a public relations officer with the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest, said in an email on Thursday. "Incidentally, they hold the state record for growing the largest pumpkin recorded in Maine!"

The release says the scholarship awards will range from $1,000 to $6,500 and will provide support for the careers of emergency medical staff in the Damariscotta community.

Eligible individuals can find information about the Paris Pierpont Memorial Scholarship, its criteria, and the application here.

According to the release, applications will be accepted through Aug. 25, and winners will be selected by the scholarship committee by Sept. 1.

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories