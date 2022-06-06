Student arrested for threat at Damariscotta school

A threat was directed toward a single staff member and no weapons were involved.

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — A Great Salt Bay Community School student was arrested Friday as a result of a threat made toward a teacher, the Damariscotta Police Department stated in a Facebook post.

06/06/2022 Release of Public Information in reference to an event that took place at GSB on Friday. On Friday there was... Posted by Damariscotta Police Department on Monday, June 6, 2022

Conditions were put in place by the Damariscotta Police Department to keep all parties involved safe, as standard in most juvenile arrests, the post stated.

The DPD noted in the post the "current climate involving violence across the country," and indicated a larger police presence at the GSB school as a result.

No additional information has been released.