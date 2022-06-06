Student arrested for threat at Damariscotta school

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — A Great Salt Bay Community School student was arrested Friday as a result of a threat made toward a teacher, the Damariscotta Police Department stated in a Facebook post.
The threat was directed toward one staff member specifically, and no weapons were involved in the threat.
Conditions were put in place by the Damariscotta Police Department to keep all parties involved safe, as standard in most juvenile arrests, the post stated.
The DPD noted in the post the "current climate involving violence across the country," and indicated a larger police presence at the GSB school as a result.
No additional information has been released.