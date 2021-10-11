Edgecomb crash kills Jefferson teen

Paris R. Pierpont, 17, was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night on River Road.

EDGECOMB, Maine — A Jefferson teen was killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash on River Road in Edgecomb.

Paris R. Pierpont, 17, died at the scene, according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

An initial investigation indicates Pierpont was headed north in a 1998 VW Beetle when the car crossed into the oncoming lane, left the road, and struck a utility pole and tree.

Pierpont died at the scene of the crash, which was reported at 10:19 p.m.

Officials say airbags deployed as a result of the crash but Pierpoint was not wearing a seatbelt.

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash, according to the release.

Traffic was diverted until 3 a.m. Monday.