Edgecomb crash kills Jefferson teen

EDGECOMB, Maine — A Jefferson teen was killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash on River Road in Edgecomb.
Paris R. Pierpont, 17, died at the scene, according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
An initial investigation indicates Pierpont was headed north in a 1998 VW Beetle when the car crossed into the oncoming lane, left the road, and struck a utility pole and tree.
Pierpont died at the scene of the crash, which was reported at 10:19 p.m.
Officials say airbags deployed as a result of the crash but Pierpoint was not wearing a seatbelt.
Speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash, according to the release.
Traffic was diverted until 3 a.m. Monday.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about the crash to use the department's anonymous tip line by texting the keyword LTIP and the tip to 847411.