Cumberland police warn about 'negligent use' of fireworks

"If you plan on igniting fireworks ... please avoid doing so in tall, dry grass or in wooded areas," the department wrote.

Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published July 3, 2018.

The Cumberland Police Department has issued a warning advising Mainers to take extra care and precautions when setting off consumer fireworks.

In a Facebook post shared late Monday night, the department said that the Cumberland Fire Department had already responded to two fires that night, which they believe were caused by "negligent use of consumer fireworks."

