Tips for keeping pets safe during Fourth of July celebrations

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland said it sees more stray dogs after the Fourth of July than any other time of year.

PORTLAND, Maine — Fourth of July fireworks celebrations date back to America's very first birthday in 1777, and they've been set off in cities and towns across the country ever since. But while we may enjoy the fireworks festivities, our pets might not enjoy the light show as much.

"It just takes one spook, one scare, one noise, and they could bolt. They could run," Jeana Roth of the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland said.

There are some things people can do to keep pets safe and comfortable, according to workers at animal shelters and veterinary clinics.

You can make a space for them to hide, exercise them during the day, or give them toys or treats.

"The safest place for your pets during your Fourth of July celebrations is at home, where they're safe and comfortable," Roth said.

She added that if people do plan to take their pets with them, consider bringing a "thunder shirt" or a tight-fitting shirt for the pet to wear if they get scared. And of course, it's important to set up a means to find them if they get lost, like a collar with a tag, a microchip, or a leash.

So as you get ready to head out and enjoy the fireworks, it's important to know your pet so you can prepare for anything that might happen.

"Consider your pets part of your family, and plan for them as well," Roth said.