Fireworks thrown away in garage cause fire

Fireworks were improperly discarded in a plastic trash can inside a garage, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Improperly discarded fireworks were the cause of a fire at a home in Highlands Ranch on Sunday night, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said.

At 10:49 p.m., SMFR said crews worked a garage fire in the 8900 block of Kittiwake Street. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fully engulfed garage quickly and prevented flames from spreading to the home.

Everyone inside the home was evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, SMFR said. One cat was rescued and treated with oxygen.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by fireworks thrown away in a plastic can inside of the garage after they were used Sunday night, according to SMFR.

The fireworks were felt cool to the touch when they were discarded, SMFR said.

The agency recommends having a bucket of water, a garden hose full of water with a nozzle attached and/or a fire extinguisher nearby when fireworks are being used.

Once the fireworks are cool and ready to be discarded, first soak them in a bucket of water overnight and leave the bucket outside, away from vegetation, mulch and structures, SMFR said.

The next morning, dump the wet contents of the bucket into a sturdy trash bag and double bag it to keep the fireworks moist, SMFR said.

Update: Investigators determined the fire was accidental, caused by improperly discarded fireworks. The fireworks were lit Sunday evening and thrown into a plastic trash can inside the garage. Smoke alarms alerted the residents in time to safely evacuate. pic.twitter.com/NMwEzVDGqS — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 4, 2022

