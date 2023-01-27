Crews respond to house fire in Casco

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area between State Park Road and Tenney Hill Road on Roosevelt Trail at this time.

CASCO, Maine — Multiple towns responded to a fire at a Casco residence Friday evening.

Crews were called to a home located in the area of 11 Varney Road at about 5:30 p.m., according to Cumberland County Dispatch.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Casco Fire Department is advising drivers to avoid the area between State Park Road and Tenney Hill Road on Roosevelt Trail because of traffic issues.

No further information has been released at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.