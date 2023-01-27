One dead after multi-unit building fire in Caribou on Wednesday

At 7 Water St., a multi-unit building, which houses both apartments and businesses, caught fire around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARIBOU, Maine — Multiple families were displaced Wednesday morning after two buildings caught fire on Water and Sweden streets in Caribou.

At 7 Water St., a multi-unit building, which houses apartments and businesses, caught fire around 1:50 a.m.

Several people were able to evacuate the building during the fire, but one occupant was reportedly unaccounted for, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday in a news release.

Moss said the person's remains were recovered and that an autopsy is being performed Friday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

"The Maine State Police and the Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the facts and circumstances that precipitated the fire," according to the release.