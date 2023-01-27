Woman who died in Alton crash has been identified

The woman was reported missing after she did not pick up her child after school and could not be reached Thursday.

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified.

Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

"The last contact she had with her family was at approximately 11:05 a.m. through text messages," the release stated.

Officials attempted to locate her using cellphone and on-star vehicle tracking, and both officials and family members attempted to find her vehicle by retracing likely routes she would have taken.

Bloomer's vehicle was found by a sheriff's deputy shortly before 9 p.m. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway, rolled over, and landed in Birch Stream.

"No obvious signs were present showing the vehicle had left the roadway," the release states.

Bloomer was alone in the vehicle at the time of her death, the release said.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Alton Fire Department, and the road was closed for several hours during crash reconstruction and while removing the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, but officials said speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.