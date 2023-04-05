Crews respond to fire at Lee Auto Mall in Auburn

Center Street has reportedly reopened for through traffic after crews responded to a fire at the dealership, police said.

AUBURN, Maine — Crews are cleaning up after a fire ripped through a part of Lee Auto Mall in Auburn Thursday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., crews responded to the blaze on Center Street after flames were seen coming from the building's roof.

According to Auburn Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Hunter, the portion of the building affected was empty as it was being renovated. Crews were reportedly able to get the fire under control within 20 minutes, but the section had collapsed by then.

Hunter said the fire was caused by workers on the roof using cutting tools.

"Basically, they were doing some remodeling there where they were tearing down an old section. They were cutting a beam out," Hunter said. "It started the rubber membrane on the roof on fire. That stuff burns pretty fast."

No injures or damages to the dealership's vehicles were reported.

Hunter added Lee Auto plans to continue renovations.

Center Street was initially closed as crews responded to the scene but has since reopened.

**UPDATE: CENTER STREET HAS RE-OPENED TO ALL TRAFFIC.** **TRAFFIC ALERT: The Auburn Fire and Police Departments are... Posted by Auburn (Maine) Police Department on Thursday, May 4, 2023