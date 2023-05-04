St. Albans man dies in crash involving MDOT tractor-trailer

A juvenile passenger was brought to a nearby hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

PALMYRA, Maine — A man from St. Albans has died following a head-on collision Thursday in Palmyra with a tractor-trailer owned by the Maine Department of Transportation.

Robert Sylvia, 67, was traveling south on Ell Hill Road when he reportedly crossed the centerline shortly before 11:30 a.m., striking head on an oncoming tractor-trailer owned by MDOT, Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office said Thursday in a news release.

Sylvia was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile passenger who was traveling with Sylvia was brought by ambulance to Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the release. The minor and Sylvia were the only occupants of the vehicle.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash and declined being taken to the hospital for evaluation, Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the road remained closed while crews worked to remove the tractor-trailer. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek other routes.

Officials with the Somerset County Sheriff's Office were aided by the Pittsfield Fire Department and Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital Ambulance services.

An investigation is ongoing and will be reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney's Office upon completion.

Maine State Police was reconstructing the crash.