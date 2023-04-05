Lewiston Middle School student injured after being hit by box truck

Lewiston police spokesman Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said their initial investigation found the box truck driver was not paying attention when he hit the student.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston Middle School student went to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a box truck.

Police responded to the incident at the Russell Street and Central Avenue intersection around 2:12 p.m.

The student was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with what police called injuries not considered life-threatening but significant enough that he needed hospital care.

Lewiston police spokesman Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said their initial investigation found the box truck driver was not paying attention when he hit the student but did stop to help him.

The truck’s driver, Wade Gould, 41, of Lisbon Falls, was cited for a traffic violation. St. Laurent said it is unclear who owns the vehicle, but believed it was a rental.

St. Laurent said a passerby may have captured some video on their dashboard camera.

The intersection is 0.4 miles from Lewiston Middle School. St. Laurent said there are crosswalks at that intersection but did not know if the student was in the crosswalk at the time.

Lewiston Public Schools superintendent Jake Langlais said the incident is still under investigation, and could not provide any confirmed details. Langlais said in an e-mail, "We have heard numerous variations of what may have happened but not being there, we will need to wait to see further detail."