Crews respond to early morning fire in Kittery

The building located on Trafton Lane was reportedly vacant at the time of the blaze.

KITTERY, Maine — Crews responded to an early morning fire involving a vacant building in Kittery on Friday.

According to Kittery Fire Chief David O'Brien, a call came in around 3:01 a.m. for what appeared to be an outside fire located at 22 Trafton Lane.

The fire reportedly became fully involved and included a 2.5-story wood-frame structure that was vacant at the time of the blaze.

No injuries were reported, O'Brien said.

The fire was deemed to not be suspicious after the Fire Marshal initially called due to concerns about the timing of the incident.

Eliot crews supported at the scene, O'Brien said, and Portsmouth covered the Kittery station.

No further information has been released at this time.