Third person indicted in Castine crash that killed four Maine Maritime students

Noelle Tavares, 21, of North Falmouth, Massachusetts, is facing 13 charges including manslaughter, operating under the influence, and driving to endanger.

CASTINE, Maine — A passenger who survived a crash in Castine that killed four Maine Maritime Academy students in December was indicted by a grand jury Friday.

Tavares is one of three people who survived the fiery single-vehicle crash.

Robert Granger, the district attorney for Washington and Hancock counties, told NEWS CENTER Maine that Tavares "aided in the unlawful conduct which directly contributed to the tragic crash."

"The eight-month investigation uncovered additional evidence which the Grand Jury determined gave rise to probable cause to believe that Noelle Tavares aided in the unlawful conduct which directly contributed to the tragic crash and the deaths of the four young men," Granger said.

Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, New York, was driving the vehicle, police said.

Goncalves-Radding pleaded guilty in May to 17 charges including manslaughter and operating under the influence.

Investigators said Goncalves-Radding was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol at speeds between 106-111 MPH when the vehicle transporting seven students, crashed into a tree, and burst into flames.

Tavares is the third of the three people who survived the crash to face charges.

The other passenger, Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Middleton, Massachusetts, was indicted on 13 charges earlier this year, but the charges against him have since been dropped "as the known facts that developed during the ongoing investigation no longer supported felony counts against him as owner of the vehicle," Granger said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Tavares.