Second person faces charges in connection with crash that killed 4 Maine Maritime students

Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Massachusetts has been indicted on 13 charges, including manslaughter, in connection to the December crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

CASTINE, Maine — A second person is facing charges for his alleged role in a crash that killed four Maine Maritime students in December.

Dominick Gecoya, 20, of Massachusetts has been indicted on 13 charges, including manslaughter, according to Hancock County District Attorney Robert Granger.

Gecoya was a passenger in an SUV, along with six other students, during the crash in Castine where the vehicle struck a tree and burst into flames after the last day of classes for the semester, police said.

Despite being identified as a passenger, the State alleges Gecoya was a "liable accomplice." Granger declined to share specific evidence to support the claim at this time.

The driver, 20-year-old Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, New York, and two other students survived the crash.

Goncalves-Radding pleaded not guilty to a total of 17 charges including manslaughter and unlawful use of a license when he appeared in court at the beginning of May. His bail was set at $5,000.

Prosecutors believe Goncalves-Radding was driving under the influence at a rate of speed between 106 mph and 111 mph at the time of the crash.

The four Maine Maritime students killed in the crash were Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine; Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine; Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts.