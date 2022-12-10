Multiple people killed, 3 students hurt after car crashes into tree in Castine, officials say

The three survivors are students at Maine Maritime Academy, according to Maine State Police.

CASTINE, Maine — Multiple people are dead, and three students were hurt following a single-car crash in Castine early Saturday morning.

The initial investigation reveals that a driver with multiple passengers was driving on Shore Road (Route 166) around 2:37 a.m. when the car allegedly went off the road before hitting a tree and bursting into flames, according to an email by the Maine Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Shannon Moss.

Moss said three people survived the crash and were identified as students at Maine Maritime Academy. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Moss said the number of people killed is not being released to the public as of Saturday afternoon. The victims were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

Shore Road was closed for more than eight hours while troopers with Maine State Police investigated the crash. The road is back open.