Driver indicted on multiple charges in connection with crash that killed 4 Maine Maritime students

Three people were injured and four people died. All seven occupants were students at Maine Maritime Academy.

PORTLAND, Maine — The driver of a vehicle involved in a crash in December that killed four people and injured three others has been indicted on multiple charges, including four counts of manslaughter. All seven were identified as students at Maine Maritime Academy.

Joshua Goncalves-Radding, 20, of North Babylon, New York, was the driver of a 2013 Range Rover that traveling south on Route 166, also known as Shore Road, in Castine at about 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, when the vehicle left the road before striking a tree and catching fire, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a news release.

The students who died in the crash were identified as Brian Kenealy, 20, of York, Maine; Chase Fossett, 21, of Gardiner, Maine; Luke Simpson, 22, of Rockport, Massachusetts; and Riley Ignacio-Cameron, 20, of Aquinnah, Massachusetts. Goncalves-Radding and two others survived the crash.

Goncalves-Radding has been indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury on April 6 with four counts of manslaughter, five counts of aggravated operating under the influence, two counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, three counts of driving to endanger, and one count each of criminal speed, forgery, and unlawful use of a license, the release stated. A judge accepted the indictments Friday.

He has not yet been formally charged.

The case was reviewed by the Hancock County District Attorney's Office.

Speed and alcohol were determined to have been factors in the crash, according to the release.

"The Maine State Police recognizes the significant impact this crash has had on the Maine Maritime Academy, the community, and friends and family of those who were injured and killed," Moss wrote. "Our thoughts remain with all those who have been greatly impacted by this enormous loss."