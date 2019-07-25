CUMBERLAND, Maine — Counselors are on hand for kids in Cumberland Thursday afternoon after the death of 9-year-old Raelynn Bell, according to school officials.

Bell was seriously injured in a crash along Route 25 on Sunday.

RELATED: Girl injured in Gorham crash dies, police say

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the passing of one of our students," MSAD #51 Superintendent Jeff Porter said in a tweet Wednesday. "The loss of a child is the most tragic of all losses. Please keep Raelynn's family in your thoughts."

Police said Bell was pronounced dead at Maine Medical Center on Wednesday.

"The Gorham Police Department is saddened to announce that this motor vehicle crash has turned into a fatality," police said in a release, writing that the young child had "succumbed to her injuries and passed away."

People in her community and across the state raised more than $20,000 in 24 hours through a GoFundMe page.

The organizer said Raelynn celebrated her ninth birthday just two weeks ago.

RELATED: 8-year-old among the six people injured in Gorham crash

The little girl was a passenger in an SUV traveling west on Route 25, or Ossipee Trail, when the vehicle was struck from behind by a pickup truck, causing it to cross over the center line into the other lane and collide with another SUV.

Bell and five others were injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone that may have more information on the crash is asked to contact the Gorham Police Department's Detective Division at 207-222-1660.

Social workers will be at the Mabel I Wilson School in Cumberland from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, according to school officials.