GORHAM, Maine — Officials say six people were injured in crash that happened on Route 25/Ossipee Trail between Clay Road and Daniel Street this afternoon.

One of the six people injured was an eight-year-old, who was flown to Maine Medical Center.

Route 25/Ossipee Trail in Gorham was closed for several hours due to the severity of the crash.

Dispatch officials wouldn't comment other than to say they asked drivers to avoid the area.

