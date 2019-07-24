GORHAM, Maine — An 8-year-old girl seriously injured in Sunday's three-vehicle crash along Route 25 in Gorham has died, police said Wednesday.

She was among six people injured in the July 21 crash, and was flown by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center with injuries described as critical.

"The Gorham Police Department is saddened to announce that this motor vehicle crash has turned into a fatality," police said in a release, writing that the young child had "succumbed to her injuries and passed away."

RELATED: 8-year-old among the six people injured in Gorham crash

The girl was a passenger in an SUV traveling west on Route 25, or Ossipee Trail, when the vehicle was struck from behind by a pickup truck, causing it to cross over the center line into the other lane and collide with another SUV.

Authorities at the scene of the crash Sunday told NEWS CENTER Maine the girl who was flown to Maine Med was 8 years old.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the girl's name is Raelynn Bell, and that she is 9 years old. According to the Press Herald, Raelynn has been brain dead since the crash and was pronounced dead at 2:06 a.m. Tuesday.

A GoFundMe had been set up to support the family.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash or may have information pertaining to the crash is asked to contact the Gorham Police Department's Detective Division at 207-222-1660.