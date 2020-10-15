Committee recommends controversial monument in Bangor be removed

The city's cultural development commission is also recommending the monument be moved into the Bangor Historical Society.

BANGOR, Maine — The Estevan Gomez monument in Bangor may soon be getting a new home. The statue honors Gomez, a Portuguese explorer believed to have kidnapped Native Americans 500 years ago.

Bangor city officials started exploring the idea of removing the monument this past summer, at the request of Penobscot Nation Ambassador Maulian Dana.

A subcommittee was tasked with taking public comment and researching the history of Gomez. That committee voted unanimously to recommend the monument be removed.

"It's been a painful reminder for members of the Penobscot Nation," Amy Roeder, chair of the Gomez Memorial Subcommittee, said. "Especially since they're our closest neighbors and it shows we're looking to be responsible neighbors and good friends with the Penobscot Nation."

She added it's also being recommended the monument be placed in the Bangor Historical Society and replaced with a display honoring the contrition of the Indigenous peoples of the area.