How and why Indigenous Peoples' Day came to be in Maine

Maine (officially) celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day for the second time after lawmakers replaced Columbus Day with it in 2019.

MAINE, USA — For decades, the second Monday in October has been a day for schools and businesses to close down. Since 1937, the holiday has been used to be celebrated for Christopher Columbus and his 'discovering of America.'

But Maine—and 13 states and the District of Columbia—have gone a different way in celebrating this holiday. For the second time, Maine will celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day, using the day as a chance to learn and appreciate the history and culture of Maine's first settlers.

In 2019, state lawmakers made the decision to rename the holiday that honored Columbus because of atrocities he and other European explorers committed. Gov. Janet Mills signed the bill into law in April of 2019.

Maine tribal leaders say they hope the new holiday will lead to more understanding of the history and culture of the four tribes in Maine.

On Monday, Mills recognized the holiday, saying "Maine’s culture today is in large part the direct result of those who first hunted, farmed, fished and occupied much of the land that we call our home."

"Today we honor the contributions and resilience of the Indigenous peoples of Maine and examine our shared history with open eyes, open minds and open hearts, pausing in gratitude for the long-standing presence of the Wabanaki tribes in the State of Maine, and recommitting ourselves to our shared future as a place and as a people," Mills said in a statement.

Last year when the day was first celebrated in Maine, Mills said Maine took "another step forward in building a brighter, more inclusive future by honoring Maine's tribal communities."

Currently, there are 12 official paid holidays in Maine:

New Year's Day Martin Luther King, Jr. Day President's Day Patriot's Day Memorial Day Independence Day Labor Day Indigenous Peoples Day Veterans Day Thanksgiving Day Thanksgiving Friday Christmas Day

On Sunday, members of the Penobscot Nation hosted an inter-tribal water ceremony at Verona Island Boat Landing, for the health of the Penobscot River, a celebration connected to the holiday.

"The river is our relative and of course we have a familial relationship and a responsibility to care for the water and for the Penobscot River. Taking care of our relatives not only human relatives but relatives such as the Penobscot River is an indigenous thing, it's what we do," Penobscot Nation member Dawn Neptune Adams said.

There are also some virtual events happening to honor the day on Monday.