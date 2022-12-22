Falmouth home damaged in fire

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FALMOUTH, Maine — A Falmouth home suffered extensive damage in a fire Wednesday evening.

It happened at 83 Brook Road, according to a release from the Falmouth Fire Department.

Officials said they believe the fire may have started in the kitchen of the two-story house.

A pet cat died in the fire. No people were hurt, the release stated.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.