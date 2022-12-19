Falmouth man charged with drug trafficking, authorities say

During a subsequent search of his home, police allegedly seized more fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, and prescription pills.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man was arrested on Thursday after police say they seized nearly two pounds of fentanyl from his car during a traffic stop in Portland.

Dale S. Hunnewell, 62, was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking of Schedule W drugs, according to a news release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The agency said the arrest resulted from a two-month joint investigation by the MDEA and Portland police into large-scale trafficking of fentanyl by Hunnewell in the Greater Portland area. As part of the investigation, undercover agents allegedly bought fentanyl from Hunnewell.

Hunnewell was arrested on Thursday evening on a warrant charging him with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl related to a previous undercover purchase of the drug, Pelletier said.

Police allegedly seized 103 grams of fentanyl at the time of his arrest, and during a subsequent search of his home on Gray Road in Falmouth, seized an additional 303 grams of fentanyl, 59 grams of methamphetamine, 57 grams of cocaine, 120 assorted prescription pills, and $3,550 in suspected drug proceeds.

The approximate street value of the drugs is $90,000, authorities said.

Hunnewell was booked into the Cumberland County Jail. Bail was set at $50,000 cash.

The FBI Safe U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Falmouth Police Department assisted in the investigation.