x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Falmouth man charged with drug trafficking, authorities say

During a subsequent search of his home, police allegedly seized more fentanyl, as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, and prescription pills.
Credit: MDEA

PORTLAND, Maine — A Falmouth man was arrested on Thursday after police say they seized nearly two pounds of fentanyl from his car during a traffic stop in Portland.

Dale S. Hunnewell, 62, was charged with Class A aggravated trafficking of Schedule W drugs, according to a news release from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The agency said the arrest resulted from a two-month joint investigation by the MDEA and Portland police into large-scale trafficking of fentanyl by Hunnewell in the Greater Portland area. As part of the investigation, undercover agents allegedly bought fentanyl from Hunnewell.

Hunnewell was arrested on Thursday evening on a warrant charging him with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl related to a previous undercover purchase of the drug, Pelletier said.

Police allegedly seized 103 grams of fentanyl at the time of his arrest, and during a subsequent search of his home on Gray Road in Falmouth, seized an additional 303 grams of fentanyl, 59 grams of methamphetamine, 57 grams of cocaine, 120 assorted prescription pills, and $3,550 in suspected drug proceeds.

The approximate street value of the drugs is $90,000, authorities said.

Hunnewell was booked into the Cumberland County Jail. Bail was set at $50,000 cash.

The FBI Safe U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Falmouth Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

More Videos

In Other News

Spam call warning in Waldo County

Before You Leave, Check This Out