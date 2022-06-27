x
Boothbay Harbor hosts Windjammer Days Crab Cake Cook Off

Boothbay Harbor is kicking off summer with a weeklong festival. Windjammer Days runs through Saturday, with events each day.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — As the Windjammer Days continue in Boothbay Harbor, another event highlighted the area's seafood and restaurant industries. 

Four local chefs competed in the 4th annual Crab Cake Cook Off, judged by Representative Holly Stover, cookbook author and entrepreneur Dana Moos, and NEWS CENTER Maine's Amanda Hill. Tickets were sold out to the tasting event.

Organizers say each dish was created with locally-caught crab meat. Ultimately the people's choice winner was Rick Koplau with Newagen Seaside Inn

Credit: NCM
People's choice winner: Rick Koplau, Newagen Seaside Inn

Judges chose Kelly Farrin's crab cake dish as their winner. Farrin is the owner and chef of Carriage House Restaurant.

Credit: NCM
Judges' choice winner: Kelly Farrin, Carriage House Restaurant

The 60th annual Windjammer Days continues through July 2, with events happening daily. For a schedule, click here

It is a time to honor Maine’s maritime history and celebrate the vital role it plays in the lives of those who live in the Boothbay region. From the grand gathering of the Windjammer Fleet to pirate duels and fireworks, the festival has something for the whole family to enjoy.

