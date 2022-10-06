Join the maritime fun at the 60th annual Windjammer Days

It is a time to honor Maine’s maritime history from June 26 through July 2.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine tradition driven by the passion of the sea.

The 60th annual Windjammer Days will set sail in Boothbay Harbor from June 26 through July 2.

It is a time to honor Maine’s maritime history and celebrate the vital role it plays in the lives of those who live in the Boothbay region.

From the grand gathering of the Windjammer Fleet to pirate duels and fireworks, the festival has something for the whole family to enjoy.

Events are scheduled to take place all week.

Click here for events, such as The Harbor Aglow, Pirates of the Dark Rose, Gathering of the Fleet, and much more.

Windjammer Days will be honoring Women on the Working Waterfront. There will be sixteen Notable women to be honored. A few being Nikki Strout, owner of Rugged Seas, Captain Tiffany Krihwan, and Virginia Oliver - Most people know her as the oldest lobster fisher in the state and some say - the world.

NEWS CENTER Maine is a proud sponsor of Windjammer Days.