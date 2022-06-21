Maine Things To Do | June 21 to June 27

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: June 21 - June 27
ALL WEEKEND, JUNE 24-26
Stratton Eustis Family Fun Days
Where: Wayfarer's Dinner Community Center
When: June 24 - June 26
The Maine Oyster Festival
Where: Freeport
When: June 24 - June 26
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival
Where: East Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft
When: All day
The Wicked Maine Outdoor Festival
Where: Cumberland Fairgrounds
When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The South Berwick Strawberry Festival
Where: The Central School
When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Summer Bash on the Bay
Where: Thompson’s Point
When: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Bangor’s Pride Parade and Festival
Where: Downtown
When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
Maine Windjammer Days
Where: Boothbay Harbor
When: All day