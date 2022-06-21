x
Maine Things To Do

Maine Things To Do | June 21 to June 27

There are a bunch of events happening around the state, including the first ever Maine Oyster Festival and the return of the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival.

ALL WEEKEND, JUNE 24-26

Stratton Eustis Family Fun Days

Where: Wayfarer's Dinner Community Center

When: June 24 - June 26

The Maine Oyster Festival

Where: Freeport

When: June 24 - June 26

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival 

Where: East Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft

When: All day

The Wicked Maine Outdoor Festival

Where: Cumberland Fairgrounds

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. 

The South Berwick Strawberry Festival 

Where: The Central School 

When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. 

Summer Bash on the Bay 

Where: Thompson’s Point 

When: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Bangor’s Pride Parade and Festival 

Where: Downtown

When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. 

SUNDAY, JUNE 26

Maine Windjammer Days

Where: Boothbay Harbor

When: All day

