Body of diver recovered from St. Croix River

The Virginia man's body was recovered around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

CALAIS, Maine — The body of a diver was recovered from St. Croix River, near St. Croix Island, around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

The diver's body was identified as John Morris, 54, of Cape Charles, Virginia, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Marine Resources on Thursday.

According to the release, Morris reportedly did not have dive tanks and did not resurface after descending to a depth of 18 feet at approximately 1 p.m.

Authorities say others attempted to locate Morris after observing that he failed to resurface as expected, according to Maine Marine Patrol reports.

The group reportedly did not have dive tanks at that time but contacted a nearby diver with dive tanks who was able to locate and retrieve Morris' body, the release says.

The release reports Morris' body was then moved to the shore and transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an autopsy.

A preliminary investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard, according to the release.

No additional information has been released.