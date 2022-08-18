Skowhegan man accused of shooting intimate video of unknowing teen

Eric Dore is accused of secretly taking the video as the 19-year-old was signing papers on the trunk of a car, according to Skowhegan police.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A man from the Skowhegan area has been charged with violation of privacy for allegedly using his phone to shoot intimate video of an unknowing teenager.

It was an act that someone else caught on video and shared over social media.

Eric Dore, 43, is accused of secretly taking the video while the 19-year-old female was signing papers on the trunk of a car, according to Skowhegan police.

Skowhegan police said Officer Tyler Lafreniere met with Dore and his attorney at the Skowhegan Police Department on Tuesday and charged him with the class D misdemeanor. He's due in court on Oct. 12.

To protect her privacy and safety, police said the woman's name is not being disclosed.

Dore was co-owner of the Old Mill Pub in Skowhegan. The pub shared in a Facebook post that Dore is no longer affiliated with the business.

Skowhegan police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In light of recent events the Old Mill Pub has accepted Eric Dore’s resignation. Please understand that the dedicated... Posted by Old Mill Pub on Tuesday, August 16, 2022