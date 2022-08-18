Police: Man found dead in Presque Isle, suspicious package shuts down road

The body was found Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A man was found dead in Presque Isle on Thursday afternoon, and a suspicious package located during the investigation prompted a road to be shut down, police say.

A news release from the Presque Isle Police Department stated authorities were called at about 2 p.m. to 17 Parsons St.

During the investigation, a suspicious package was found at the home, and officers vacated the area. Police said they also shut down Parsons Street from Park Street to the five-way intersection on State Street.

"There is no danger to the public," the release stated.

Police are still investigating, and the man's identity hasn't been released, according to authorities.