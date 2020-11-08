Boaters asked to be on lookout for Maine woman missing since November, as police revamp their search

Police have been searching for Anneliese Heinig since November 26, 2019. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket, with a black hat and black shoes.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth police held a press conference Tuesday morning near the bridge over the Presumpscot River on I-295 where Anneliese Heinig, 38, of Richmond may have jumped.

Police have been searching for Heinig since November 26, 2019. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket, with a black hat and black shoes.

Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride said although no witnesses observed Heinig jump off the bridge on Middle Road in Falmouth, there is a witness that saw a young female fitting her description walking toward the bridge.

“We have reason to believe Anneliese was distraught and may have taken her life," Kilbride said.

Heinig was reported missing by her family on Thanksgiving 2019. At the time,

over the course of several weeks, Maine law enforcement conducted an extensive search of the water, the river, and water basins. They utilized aircraft drones, boats, divers, and canines to search the area, but with no success.

Departments involved in the searches included Falmouth Police and Fire, Maine State Police, Maine Game Wardens, York County Emergency Management Agency, Maine Marine Patrol, Richmond Police Department and Brunswick Police Department.

“Our goal this morning is to inform a recreational boaters and users of these waters to be aware of Anneliese and report anything unusual or suspicious to local authorities,” Kilbride said Tuesday morning.

Starting Tuesday, and over the course of the next few days, Falmouth Police and Fire, the Brunswick Police Department, and Maine Marine Patrol will be conducting another series of searches. They will again be utilizing drones, aircraft, and boats to search the waters at various tidal levels as well as the tree line near the highway.

“We ask the public to be vigilant and keep this in mind as you enjoy Casco Bay and the Presumpscot River resources,” Kilbride said.

Heinig's family released the following statement, thanking first responders and asking the public to please help them bring Anneliese home:

We regret not being able to attend the press conference today. The last several months have been very difficult and as family, we are still seeking closure to Anneliese’s disappearance and are asking for your help. We are deeply grateful for all of the efforts made by the Falmouth Police Department and all of the other agencies that have worked so hard to help find her. Now we are appealing, once again, to the community to help us. If you remember seeing Anneliese in the Portland area early on the morning of November 26th, please contact Falmouth PD. She was last seen dressed in all black - jacket, pants, boots and hat. While it is the season for folks to be spending time on and near the water we ask that you please keep an eye out for anything unusual, as minor as it may appear. Every effort is greatly appreciated.

Police will also be distributing posters with her picture on it at key access points in Falmouth and Portland.