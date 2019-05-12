FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth Police Department found no new information or findings regarding the whereabouts of Anneliese Heinig in their search today.

Working with the search and rescue specialists from the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, and Maine Marine Patrol, Wednesday’s search efforts included multiple watercraft, dive teams, and an aircraft for aerial inspection.

The search location remained at the Presumpscot River bridge in the areas west and east of I-295. This area was initially searched on Monday, December 2 and more thoroughly examined today with additional specialists and equipment.

No search was conducted on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 due to inclement weather conditions impacting the region.

Maine Marine Patrol will expand the search location over the next several days and will continue to utilize a plane. The next planned aerial search will be tomorrow.

The Falmouth Police Department is requesting information from motorists who were traveling I-295 between exits 9 & 10 northbound on the morning of Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Falmouth Police are specifically interested in any vehicles equipped with dashmounted cameras, or any personal observations made of either Ms. Heinig or her black 2008 Mercury Mariner SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Falmouth Police Lieutenant Jeffrey Pardue at (207) 781-2300

