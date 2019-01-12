FALMOUTH, Maine — Multiple groups are now assisting in the search for Anneliese Heinig, 37, of Richmond.

As of Sunday, December 1, police are searching in the areas just off of I-295 in Falmouth as well as on Middle Road and Route 9 along the Presumpscot River Bridge in Falmouth.

Heinig's 2008 Mercury Mariner was found on I-295 between exits 9 and 10 and was towed earlier in the week. Police said they also found her phone inside the car.

Maine Game Wardens and the Coast Guard have been called to assist in the search.

Police have been searching for Heinig since Tuesday, November 26.

Heinig is 5' 1" and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket, with a black hat and black shoes.

