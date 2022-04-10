Police safely locate missing Saco children

The children were taken by their mother on Monday, state police said.

SACO, Maine — Police have located a Saco mother and her two missing children after issuing an AMBER Alert on Tuesday afternoon.

The Saco Police Department received a call from the mother, Alexandra Vincent, 27, after she received a notification of the alert, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Saco Police Department.

Vincent was directed to the nearest law enforcement agency, the police department in Woburn, Massachusetts, the release stated.

She is in custody for a Maine-issued arrest warrant for criminal restraint by a parent, and her children are reportedly safe at the Woburn Police Department.

The warrant was issued after police acted upon a preliminary child protection order and discovered all parties missing.

The children were reportedly missing from a Saco residence and were taken by their mother, Vincent, on Monday, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police said Vincent will be detained until an extradition hearing. Arrangements are being made for the two children to return to Maine.