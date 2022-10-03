Bangor police seek public's assistance to locate missing woman

Nicole Tufo, 35, was last heard from on Sept. 8.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are searching for missing 35-year-old Nicole Tufo (Fletcher), who was last heard from on Sept. 8.

Police received a report that she was missing from Tufo's family on Sept. 23, and are now seeking the public's assistance for help in the investigation.

Tufo "has not answered her cell phone and has not responded to friends or family on any social media platform as she usually does," according to a news release issued Monday by the Bangor Police Department.

Tufo is reportedly five feet tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. Tufo has star tattoos behind her ears and on her wrist, and a skull tattoo on her thigh, the release stated.

Police ask anyone with information related to Tufo's disappearance to contact Detective Robert Hallett by calling 207-947-7384, ext. 5755, or by email at robert.hallett@bangormaine.gov.

You may leave an anonymous tip by calling 207-947-7384, ext. 3.