Berwick residents asked to register security cameras to police database

The department said it won't access footage without user consent. Those against increased surveillance say it will impact marginalized communities more.

BERWICK, Maine — The Berwick Police Department posted to its Facebook Wednesday asking residents to opt into an online database if they have security cameras on their property.

The Berwick Police Department is not the first agency to do this, the department told NEWS CENTER Maine. Old Orchard Beach is enacting a similar tactic, as is the town of Lisbon.

"It's just us wanting to have a bigger net if something happens across the street or your neighbor's house," Detective Brenden Reel said.

The request on Facebook was met with debate, as many users said the initiative was government overreach. Others seemed willing to provide their security camera footage for police access.

"It's completely voluntary and we're not looking to have access to people's systems," Detective Reel said.

But for legal analysts, the line between government authority and private surveillance is an issue that is continuing to blur given the rise of Ring cameras and technology used by police.

NBC News reported in 2019 how Amazon's Ring camera partnered with police agencies, and Michael Kebede, with the ACLU of Maine, said police relying on private citizens to submit video can lead down a path of racial profiling.

"Police haven't always had a positive relationship with every community, and what you might think is a positive collaboration of police has the potential to bring the state's resources down on the most vulnerable people," Kebede said.

Kebede said this happens even if police require consent from citizens to use video, and allow citizens to opt out of the program at any time.

Detective Reel said as of February 9, more than 20 households signed up with the Berwick Police Department.