Calais man faces five-year sentence for distribution of child sexual abuse material

Samuel Staples, 27, was sentenced to 60 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

BANGOR, Maine — A man from Calais was sentenced on Thursday for the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Samuel Staples, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker to 60 months in prison and five years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

A search warrant was executed at Staples' home after he sent the administrator of a social networking group dedicated to sending child sex abuse material a sexually explicit image of a prepubescent child, according to the release.

During the search, many other images and videos of child pornography were found on Staples' cell phone. Staples admitted to sending the image to the administrator, authorities said.

Staples pleaded guilty Aug. 31, 2022, the release stated.

The Homeland Security Investigations, Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit, and the Calais Police Department conducted the investigation.