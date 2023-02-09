One charged with drug trafficking in Old Town

Police found 1,253 gabapentin pills, 14 grams of fentanyl, 29 grams of methamphetamine, and other small quantities of drugs inside a home on South Spring Street.

OLD TOWN, Maine — Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges following a search warrant conducted by police at an Old Town residence on Wednesday.

Old Town police officers served a search warrant at 6 South Spring St. on Wednesday in an effort to locate Brandy Mylen, 38, who was believed to live at that residence, according to a Thursday news release from the Old Town Police Department.

After the search warrant was conducted, Mylen and 48-year-old Edward Janak were found in the home, according to the release.

Police said Mylen was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, and additionally charged with violations of conditions of release.

"While searching for Mylen in plain view, members of the Old Town Police Department found drug paraphernalia in the apartment," the release stated. "That led to a second warrant to search for drugs."

The following illegal drugs were found as police conducted the second search warrant: 1,253 gabapentin pills, 14 grams of fentanyl, 29 grams of methamphetamine, and other small quantities of drugs, according to police.

Mylen was charged with aggravated trafficking of drugs (Class A) at the Penobscot County Jail on Thursday. Police said a warrant will be issued for Janak for aggravated trafficking of drugs as well.

The Old Town Fire Department and Bangor Police Department K-9 unit assisted the Old Town Police Department in this incident.