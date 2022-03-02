Benton man faces sentencing for double killing after plea

Glenn Brown will be sentenced next month for the murders of Richard Bowden and Tina Bowden in October 2020.

WALDO, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Dec. 8, 2020.

A Benton man charged with killing his sister and brother-in-law has pleaded no contest Wednesday in Waldo County Superior Court.

The plea by Glenn Brown, 68, means he accepts there was enough evidence to convict him, and the judge entered a finding of guilty. He will be sentenced next month.

Brown went to the Belfast Police Department in October 2020 to report the killings of Richard Bowden and Tina Bowden, both 64. They were shot multiple times in their home in Waldo.

Brown turned himself in with ammunition in his pocket, court records said.

He said he had "shot somebody," then told detectives that he had shot two exotic “birds” in the area of his sister's house in Waldo.

Police caught on when he said something about Tina and sent a welfare check to the home where the shootings took place.

Officials said they found a 9mm Taurus rifle in Brown's pickup truck, and found a dent in the sheetrock at his home, with a 9mm bullet below it.