Benton man charged in double murder makes first court appearance

Glenn Brown told detectives he had shot two "birds" when he turned himself into the police Monday night.

BELFAST, Maine — Glenn Brown, the Benton man who allegedly murdered his sister and her husband Monday, made his first court appearance in Waldo County Superior Court in Belfast on Wednesday.

According to court documents obtained by NEWS CENTER Maine, Brown turned himself into the Belfast Police Department Monday with ammo in his pocket. He said he had "shot somebody." He was then taken into the interview room for questioning.

Brown then told detectives that he had shot two exotic “birds” in the area of his sister Tina's house located at 125 Bonne Terre Road in Waldo. Police caught on when he said something about Tina and sent a welfare check to the home where the shootings took place.

Police also noticed a reddish-brown stain on his left thumb. Glenn said he had cut himself, but police swabbed the area for evidence.

Later, Brown's blue pick-up truck was towed from the police station to the Maine State Police Crime Laboratory in Augusta for evidence. Police found a 9mm Tarrus rifle in the truck.

When police arrived at the Bowden's house, they found an unfired 9mm cartridge on the floor, as well as a broken coffee mug in the cabinet and a dent in the sheetrock. A 9mm bullet was found below the dent.

Autopsies revealed that the Bowdens both died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

According to Glenn's brother, Mitchell Brown, the family has been feuding over their late stepfather's estate, and how Tina has excluded the family from getting anything from it. Mitchell stated Tina would call 911 anytime someone came on her property or their stepfather's property, Mitchell said Glenn did not discuss the family's issues often, but he did know Gleen was very angry with Tina.

NEWS CENTER Maine is in court and has learned that a bail hearing has been tentatively set for Oct. 15.