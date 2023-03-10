Belfast teen dies after being shot

The shooting is still under investigation, Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier said.

BELFAST, Maine — A teen has died after a shooting in Belfast Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a home on Marsh Road shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday and found a male in his teens suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a release Friday from Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier.

The teen was taken by emergency personnel to Waldo County Hospital before being flown by LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Cormier said police received an update from the hospital shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday reporting that the teen had died.

Police are not releasing the teen's name at this time. The shooting is still under investigation, Cormier said.

Police added there is no danger to the public in relation to the shooting.

NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to Cormier for more information on the nature of the shooting but has not yet heard back.